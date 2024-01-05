We’re not satisfied with our position on the league table – Asante Kotoko goalie Frederick Asare

Sports News of Friday, 5 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare says his outfit are not content with their position on the Ghana Premier League table after first round.



The Porcupine Warriors finished third in the first half of the campaign after shaking off a difficult start to the domestic top-flight campaign.



Speaking to the club’s media, the former Accra Lions goalkeeper expressed his side are not satisfied with their position on the league log and has therefore promised an improved performance in the second half of the campaign.



“I don’t think is a good position for us. Kotoko is a big club and finishing third in the first round is not satisfactory. We should have been first or second on the table by now but in all we didn’t start the season. We believe things are going to change in the second round”



Asare has been Kotoko’s safer pair of hands in the 2023/24 season, managing six clean sheet out of the nine games he played for the club in the first round.



Kotoko captain Danlad Ibrahim, who was the clubs first choice shot stopper is gradually losing his number spot at the club.



The 24-year-old Ghanaian shot stopper joined Asante Kotoko in August 2022 following the expiration of his contract at Accra Lions.