We're no longer a small club - Ameenu Shadow after Dreams FC's win over Kotoko

General Manager of Dreams FC, Ameenu Shadow believes his outfit is at par with top clubs in the country and for that matter, cannot be trounced by their opponents in the Ghana Premier League.



The Still Believe lads stunned the Asante Kotoko in the matchday nine of the domestic top-flight played at the Baba Yara Stadium last Sunday.



Aziz Issah scored the match-winner in the latter stages of the first half through a brilliant free-kick to ensure his outfit returns to winning ways having suffered defeats in their last two games.



Speaking to Kessben FM, Shadow asserted his side is no longer minnows to be walked over.



“At this point, you must know Dreams FC is playing in the CAF inter-club championship and so our status has risen. We are no longer a small club to be trounced by any other club,” he said.



Dreams FC are back to the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu for their matchday 10 game against Great Olympics.



