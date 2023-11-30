We’re more experienced than Dreams FC - Rivers United midfielder Paul Acquah

Sports News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Rivers United midfielder Paul Acquah is expressing confidence in his team's experience, positioning them as favorites in their 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup clash against Dreams FC.



Emphasising the Nigerian team’s quarterfinalist status from the previous season, Acquah draws attention to the notable difference in experience between the two teams.



The match is scheduled to take place at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Rivers United, set to arrive in Ghana on Friday, aims to leverage its experience, particularly against a Dreams FC side making its debut in the CAF Confederations Cup.



Acquah's confidence is further fueled by the team's recent 3-0 victory against APC Lobito in their first group game while Dreams were beaten 2-0 by Club Africain.



“We are more experienced than Dreams FC,” Acquah stated in an interview with Happy FM.



“We were quarterfinalists last year as compared to Dreams who are making their maiden appearance in the competition.”