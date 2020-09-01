Sports News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: Class FM

We’re lobbying for our own to be GFA technical director – Mintah

Chairman of the Ghana Coaches Association (GCA), Professor Joseph Mintah

The Chairman of the Ghana Coaches Association (GCA), Professor Joseph Mintah, has said that the association is engaging the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over the GFA Technical Director role.



Six coaches, including three Ghanaians and three expatriates, are being considered to replace Francis Oti Akenteng, who left the GFA Technical Director job earlier this year.



In a conversation with Class 91.3FM Sports, Professor Joseph Mintah stated that the GCA is lobbying for “involvement, development and capacity-building” programmes for coaches.



“From the deliberations, he [Kurt Okraku, GFA President] has a lot of plans for the coaches in terms of building capacity of coaches through education,” Professor Mintah narrated.



He also added that the GCA is lobbying to have a coach from the association to be appointed as a technical director.



Although the association tried to lobby, Professor Mintah noted that it appeared the association would have to wait for an announcement to be made on the person to take charge like everyone else.



“If we get the directorate in place, whether it’s one of us or a foreigner, it’s the directorate that is going to function and support and put the whole programme in play,” Professor Mintah said.



The Chairman of the GCA held that the GFA president is looking forward to creating “a technical directorate that he will resource and support to develop Ghana football talents from the grassroots.”



The president of the FA is hoping that these talents would go on to greater heights in the name of Ghana.





