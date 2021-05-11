‘We’re likely to witness another May 9 stadium disaster’ - Minister

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Sports Minister Mustapha Yusif has said although there are efforts in place to prevent a repetition of the May 9, 2001, stadium disaster, we are currently witnessing incidents that could spark another disaster.



At an event to commemorate the disaster that claimed more than 126 lives on May 9, 2021, said we are still recording pockets of incidents that could spark another disaster if care was not taken.



The Minister was speaking at an event to commemorate the 20-year incident under the theme ”Never Again, Say No to Hooliganism”.



He admonished Sports fans to adhere to the theme if we truly want to see this disaster repeat itself.



”It is sad to say that despite the numerous efforts to curb out hooliganism in our football, we’ve seen pockets of incidents in some league centres,” he lamented.



He said the incident is one that affected the entire country and as Ghanaians, we have to try our best not to see such an incident again.



The Accra Sports Stadium disaster occurred at the Ohene Djan Stadium, Accra, Ghana on May 9, 2001. It took the lives of 126 people, making it the worst stadium disaster to have ever taken place in Africa.