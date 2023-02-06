We're contacting all Ghanaian players in Turkey to ensure their safety - GFA

Sports News of Monday, 6 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the national team's department has been tasked to contact all Ghanaian players in Turkey to ensure they are safe.



This comes after news broke earlier today that Ghana winger Christian Atsu is trapped in the rubble after the earthquake incident and has not been found yet.



Ghana midfielder Isaac Cofie also experienced the disaster but confirmed he is fine.



The GFA has now also released a statement saying they are liaising with NGO's to make sure Ghanaian players in Turkey are safe.



"National Teams Department of the GFA has been contacting all Ghanaian footballers within Turkey and Syria to ensure their safety in this difficult moment," the statement said.



"We will continue to liaise with all authorities and NGOs as we remain hopeful for positive news on all of them."



Atsu is still unreachable according to Turkish and Ghanaian reports and the rescue team is still working on reaching him and the club director.





Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Atsu and our brothers and sisters in Turkey and Syria. We remain hopeful for positive news ???? — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) February 6, 2023