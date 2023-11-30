We’re coming to Ghana to win against Dreams FC - Rivers United's Samuel Adom Antwi

Sports News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Rivers United's Samuel Adom Antwi is anticipating the upcoming 2023/24 CAF Confederations Cup second group match against Dreams FC, scheduled to be played at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.



Having experienced past encounters with Dreams FC, including a loss in the MTN FA Cup final with King Faisal last season, Antwi shared his excitement about facing a familiar opponent.



He expressed confidence in the positive atmosphere within the team, attributing his smooth adaptation to the support of Ghanaians in the club.



“The atmosphere in camp is very positive. I met Ghanaians in the club who have made my adaptation very easy,” he remarked.



“I’ve played against them and know them. We are coming to win in Ghana because that’s our mentality. I will be hoping to score in Ghana and seal it with a victory.”



Antwi who is still a player of King Faisal completed a move to Rivers United during the transfer window ahead of the 2023/24 season.



The 23-year-old footballer secured a one-year loan deal with the Port Harcourt-based club and has played a pivotal role in their CAF campaign netting a goal is his debut for the club in the competition.