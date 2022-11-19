'We're bent on making history, we will do our best to make Ghana proud' - Andre Ayew

Sports News of Saturday, 19 November 2022

Source: ghanafa.org

Captain of the Black Stars Andre Ayew says the players will work hard to make Ghana proud at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.



The Al Sadd player who is making his third World Cup appearance believes there is quality in the Black Stars set up to make an impression at the mundial which kicks off on Sunday, November 20, 2022.



With the twilight of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar slowly approaching, Ghanaians are hoping to see their national team qualify from the Group phase and go all the way in the competition.



“Football’s not about taking revenge. We simply want to win and make our country proud” he told the media on arrival in Doha.



“We have to do our best to make the continent proud, because playing the World Cup is actually for the whole of Africa, not just Ghana alone. And that’s really all we intend to focus on”



''We have quality in this team, the players are bent on making history so we here to make the best out of it’’ he added.



Andre will lead Ghana to their fourth FIFA World Cup tournament which starts November 20, 2022 believe facing Uruguay is not to settle a score of revenge rather to pip them for qualification.



The Black Stars will commence their World Cup campaign on November 24, 2022 when they host Portugal in a Group H opener.