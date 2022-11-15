We played well but one point is not what we need - Slavko Matic

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Slavko Matic, head coach for Accra Hearts of Oak has stated he is not happy with the goalless draw result secured against Karela United. The tactician also added that despite the goalless draw his lads played well against Karela United



The reigning FA Cup Champions who had a season turnaround under new trainer Slavko Matic were held to a pulsating 0-0 draw against on Sunday.



Despite creating numerous scoring opportunities in the game, both teams were unable to find the back of the net.



Hearts of Oak after back-to-back wins against Bibiani Goldstars and Kotoku Royals hoped for a win but Karela United proved to be stronger side.



Both teams went into the much-anticipating clash with victories in their previous league encounters.



Hearts of Oak defeated Kotoku Royals 1-0 away while Karela United inflicted a narrow win over Bechem United on matchday 6.



Slavko Matic side currently sits in 10th position on the league log with 9 points whiles Karela United occupies the 7th spot with 10 points.



Speaking to reporters after the game Slavko Matic said:



“I am happy how my players played in the game against Karela. Their attitude, responsibility and the will to succeed showed in the game. We did not get the desired result though, but we played better. We will continue to work for the next game,"



The Ghana Premier League will go on a one month break for the 2022 World Cup tournament in Qatar.



The league is expected to bounce after the biggest soccer Mundial in the Arab country.