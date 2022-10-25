We played very badly in the first half against Magdeburg - Ransford-Yeboah

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hamburger forward Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer has expressed his displeasure following the first half performance of his side in their 3-2 to FC Magdeburg in the German Bundesliga 2 on Sunday.



The 21-year-old, who lasted the entire duration of the game scored but it was not enough as his side suffered a disappointing loss at the Volkspark stadion.



Ransford Yeboah is in fine form for Hamburger SV this season, scoring six goals in 13 appearances so far.



"We have ourselves to blame for the defeat," Königsdörffer said after the game.



"We played very badly in the first half. In the end we had chances to score, but no luck. We have to work that out again now."



Mohamed El Hankouri opened the scoring for FC Magdeburg after just 11 minutes before Baris Atik doubled their lead in 51st minute. Ranford Yeboah pulled one back to make it 2-1 in the 58th minute.



But FC Magdeburg proved to be the stronger side as Julian Rieckmann added the side third goal to make it 3-1.



Hamburg forward Tom Sanne scored his side second in the dying embers of the game to make it 3-2 at the end of the game.



Königsdörffer is expected to be named in Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month.