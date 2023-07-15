You are here: HomeSports2023 07 15Article 1805156

Sports News of Saturday, 15 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We play football for money- Odion Ighalo on why players are moving to Saudi Arabia

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Odion Ighalo and Ronaldo Odion Ighalo and Ronaldo

Nigerian international, Odion Ighalo has opened up that most players are in football to make money and live comfortably.

In an interview with Oma Akatugba, Ighalo candidly expressed that most players, including himself, are in football to secure the bag and lead comfortable lives.

While many players often publicly proclaim their love for the game and cite passion as their main driving factor, Ighalo believes that money plays a significant role in their decision-making.

“I’m not like those players who will say we are in football because of passion. Bro, it's because of money,” Ighalo said.

Drawing attention to Cristiano Ronaldo's recent move to Saudi Arabia, Ighalo highlighted the fact that even someone as accomplished as Ronaldo, who has achieved tremendous success in his career, made the decision to join a club in Saudi Arabia for financial reasons.

He said, “Ighalo stated that although Ronaldo has achieved a lot in football he chose to come to Saudi Arabia to make money. See people who are going to Saudi Arabia, big players. Look at Ronaldo, is it passion he is playing for?”

“Ronaldo has made 100 times more than I have made in my life but he still went to Saudi. So you want to tell me it's because of money?” he quizzed.



JNA/KPE

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment