We need to score more goals - Mariano Barreto

Sports News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Asante Kotoko Head Coach, Mariano Barreto, has charged his boys to be more clinical in front of goal in the second round of the GPL season.



The former Black Stars boss was unimpressed with the Porcupine Warriors’ goal tally from the first half of the GPL season.



Kotoko managed 13 goals in 16 games in the first half of the season and Barreto regards that tally as unimpressive.



“Our team is not scoring many goals. We cannot score only 13 goals in 16 matches. We have to change this fact” – Mariano Barreto.



The Portuguese also cited the Porcupine Warriors’ inability to create chances as part of the reasons behind their poor form in front of goal.



“If we were not making many goals, it is probably [because] we were not creating many chances. We have to create more chances and make the right decisions” – he added.



Kotoko will begin the second round of the GPL season with an away trip to Techiman where they’ll play Eleven Wonders.