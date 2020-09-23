We need to reverse the 4-0 humiliation from Hearts - Kotoko CEO

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has promised to build a strong squad that will retaliate the 4-0 humiliation they suffered at the hands of their rivals Accra Hearts of Oak two decades ago.



On Wednesday, March 15, 200, Accra Hearts of Oak unleash their famous 64 'Battalions' on Asante Kotoko as they whipped them by 4-0.



A brace from Ishmael Addo and a goal each from Kenneth Sarpong and Emmanuel Osei Kufuor completed the ‘demolition’ exercise at the Accra Sports stadium.



20 years on, New CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah has promised to build a team that will avenge the 2000 humiliation defeat from the Phobians.



"Accra Hearts of Oak once beat Asante Kotoko 4-0. To be able to reverse that, we need a WAFA Academy kind of team to be able to reverse that scoreline," said Nana Yaw Amponsah at the unveiling ceremony of his new management team at the Kumasi Sports hotel on Tuesday, September 22.



The 4-0 defeat is Asante Kotoko's second-biggest defeat in the history of the Ghana Premier League after losing 5-0 to Ebusua Dwarfs in 1969.

