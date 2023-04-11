We need to pick up more points – Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew wants to help his Crystal Palace outfit to secure more points after humiliating Leeds United in the English Premier League Sunday on April 9, 2023.



Jordan Ayew scored a brace as Crystal Palace inflicted a 5-1 win over Leeds United at Elland Road.



The 31-year-old seems to have found his scoring boots under Roy Hodgson after scoring two in two games.



After the game, the Black Stars forward charged his teammates to keep their heads up in order to win more points in the remaining matches.



“I really enjoyed it. It’s not often it happens, and when it happens you have to embrace it and enjoy it," he told Crystal Palace TV.



“I’m pleased with our performance. We stuck to our game plan. It wasn’t easy at the beginning, but this is the Premier League: you’re playing against good sides and sometimes it’s going to be difficult. You just need to get through it and when you have your moments, you punish them."



“It was a really good day, and we’re all happy, but we know that there are still eight games to go and we need to pick up more points,” he added.