We need to keep pushing - Jordan Ayew charges Crystal Palace teammates after win

Sports News of Saturday, 29 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew has charged his Crystal Palace teammates to keep pushing and win more games following their hard-fought win over West Ham United on Saturday.



The Eagles recorded a 4-3 win at Selhurst Park to keep their survival hope alive.



West Ham took an early lead when Tomas Soucek punished Michael Olise's failure to clear a corner, Palace swung the game in their favour with three goals in an impressive 15-minute spell.



Jordan Ayew levelled within six minutes with a first-time finish at the end a slick move, before the returning Wilfried Zaha finished from Eberechi Eze's pass across the six-yard box and Jeffrey Schlupp added a third after dispossessing Soucek.



A superb first half took another twist when West Ham again capitalised on a corner, Michail Antonio heading in at the back post to reduce the deficit before the break.



Eze's penalty restored Palace's two-goal advantage midway through the second half after he was judged to have been fouled by Nayef Aguerd - but the Hammers defender made amends as the visitors responded with a scrappy third from yet another set-piece.



Following the win, the 31-year-old has charged his side to keep pushing.



“I’m pleased with the goal and the four goals, but not so pleased with the ones we conceded," Jordan Ayew told BBC Sports.



“Overall it was a good day. We are happy, have three points, and now we need to keep on pushing to win more games," he added.



Jordan also has two assists to his credit this season and seems to have found his mojo under Roy Hodgson who was reappointed by Palace after the dismissal of Patrick Vieira.