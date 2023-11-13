We need to improve on our away games - Samartex coach after beating Kotoko

Sports News of Monday, 13 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FC Samartex 1996 coach, Nurudeen Amadu, has said his side will work on getting positive results in their away games.



Samartex are the only side with a 100% home record having won all five home games this season.



In contrast, they have lost four and drawn one of their five away games, making them one of the worst away sides in the league.



Speaking after their win over Asante Kotoko on matchday 10, Amadu pointed out that his only struggle for goals in away games, which they will improve on it.



“We are still working on the away performance. Now the play is good we are always dominating play but it’s about how we can translate that into goal scoring and that’s what we are going to be working on exactly,” Amadu said.



Samartex pipped Kotoko 1-0 at home on Saturday, November 11, 2023, to move to 3rd on the league table with 16 points after 10 games.



They will hope to grab their first away win when they visit Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 11 of the 2023/2024 GPL season.



EE/OGB