We need to ensure we sustain and make the Kotoko spirit better - Prosper Ogum

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, the head coach of Asante Kotoko, has emphasized the significance of reinstating and upholding the quintessential spirit of Kotoko within his team.



These sentiments were conveyed during an interview with the Porcupine Warriors' media team, following Kotoko's electrifying 2-2 draw against local rival Nations FC, a match that culminated in controversy, seeing seats destroyed at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.



Ogum underscored the importance of instilling qualities like confidence and determination in his players, aligning them with the club's motto.



“We always encourage them that they need to be more aggressive, they need to be more confident and then they need to be more committed on the field because that’s the trademark of Kotoko.



“It - the spirit - was created several years ago when this team was established and in our time we also need to make sure that we sustain and even possibly, make it better.”