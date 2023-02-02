We need to change our thinking - Dan Kwaku Yeboah on Ghana's performance at CHAN 2022

Sports News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Ace sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah believes that the need to be a shift in mentality if Ghana football is to regain its lost status.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah holds that the over-fixation with the Black Stars is killing Ghana football and that until there is a paradigm shift in how the country approach football development, the national teams will continue to underperform at the top level.



He likened the current situation to building a house without a strong foundation and investing in the finished parts.



He bemoaned the alleged payment of $100,000 as appearance fees for management members of the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup.



“We need to change our thinking. The Black Stars is the apex of national team building but we focus all investment on them instead of the junior teams. It’s like building without a foundation and spending money on the roofing.



“This tournament (CHAN) was before the AFCON but we budgeted for the World Cup and AFCON and not this tournament. How can we pay $100,000 to management members at the World Cup when they enjoyed the accommodation and almost everything for free,” he said.



Kwaku Yeboah was reacting to the exit of the Black Galaxies from the 2022 CHAN tournament ongoing in Algeria.



In the quarter-final stage of the tournament, coach Annor Walker’s side were thumped 2-0 by Niger with defender Konadu Yiadom scoring an own goal.



Annor Walker however believes that his team did not deserve to lose that game as the players in his view played better than the Nigeriens.



"When they (Niger) got an early goal, it gave them more determination, and, on our side, it demoralized us…and when we conceded the second goal, we struggled to come back and eventually lost," he said in his post-match press conference.

"I don’t think we deserved to lose," he added.