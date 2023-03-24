We need to be a little more clinical - Chris Hughton regrets missed chances in Ghana's win over Angola

Sports News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Black Stars manager, Chris Hughton has conceded that his team must be more clinical as he draws lessons from Ghana's narrow victory over Angola on Thursday, March 23.



Highton has hit the ground running in his first game as Black Stars manager, guiding the team to a 1-0 victory over the Black Antelopes in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



While talking about his takeaways from the nervy win, the Irish trainer expressed delight over the team's chances creation.



"We had 11 chances, so that's a positive. If we played 96 minutes and only had two or three chances, then that's worrying.



“The fact that we have had chances, you always know... come the next game or the next game after, you're going to put some of them away," he said at his post-match press conference.



He, however, admitted that despite being able to create opportunities, there should be an improvement in finishing.



“That's the only thing we learned is that we need to be a little more clinical when we have those opportunities," he said.



Antoine Semenyo scored a late goal to hand Ghana a scrappy winner over Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Ghana, after three games, lead the group with 7 points while Central African Republic and Angola sit second and third respectively with 3 points each with Madagascar at the bottom with 1 point.



The four-time African champions will face the 2010 AFCON host again on March 27 in Luanda for the fourth-round fixtures of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



