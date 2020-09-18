Sports News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

We need to ask Akonnor why he made changes in the captaincy – Mohammed Polo

1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner, Mohammed Polo

1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner, Mohammed Polo has charged Black Stars coach, Charles Kwabla Akonnor to explain to Ghanaians why he chose Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey and Richard Ofori to lead the national team.



Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew the son of the Maestro Abedi Pele was named as the captain of the Ghana national team elevating Asamoah as the ‘General Captain’ which caused a lot of issues before the AFCON 2019 held in Egypt.



The former Kotoko trainer who was named head coach of the Ghana national team in January after the exit of Kwasi Appiah officially appointed Andre Dede Ayew of Swansea City as his substantive captain, Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico Madrid as first deputy and Richard Ofori of Maritzburg as second deputy in an exclusion of Asamoah Gyan.



The former Hearts of Oak hero despite backing the technical handlers of the national team decision in announcing the new leaders entreated them to justify why they made those changes.



"CK Akonnor is in charge now, whether or not he took the decision we should give him the benefit of his initiative, being good or bad" Polo said on Bryt FM in Koforidua.



"I think he has a reason of doing that and with time we need to ask him why he did that. We have our view just us Akonnor but i know the new leaders are the people he wants so we should support it"



"The internal wrangling about the captaincy is what we don't need so if he had invited all the players for dialogue it would have helped because all the players have different mindset but i'm hoping things work out with there leaders so we can win the trophy for the fifth time" he said.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.