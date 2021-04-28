We need the medical team in camp - Black Bombers coach appeals to GOC

Boxing News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Black Bombers coach Ofori Asare, has appealed to the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), to allow the medical team visit the boxers in camp as they continue with preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games.



According to him, some of the boxers need medical attention as they continue with preparations.



Speaking in an interview with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports, Coach Asare said, “The GOC is in charge of getting us a medical officer when we go for competitions. We need the medical officers to visit the boxers in camp so they can assist them at this early stage not wait until we go for the competitions and nothing can be done”



“I will plead with the GOC that if there is any other team to support us they should also come to the camp and support us with their expertise before we go to the competition proper”, he added.



Shakul Samir, Samuel Takyi and Sulemana Tetteh are the three boxers to have booked a ticket to represent Team Ghana at the Olympic Games this summer.



