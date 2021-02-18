Sports News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

We need new faces on the Board- Hearts Supports Chief

Accra Hearts of Oak supporter’s chief, Mr. Elvis Herman Hesse

Accra Hearts of Oak Supporters Chief, Elvis Herman Hesse, has said that it is time for the reconstitution of the Board which has been there for over a decade.



The current Board and management have been criticized for the poor administration of the club leading to protest from the fans on Wednesday at the team’s Secretariat.



Board members Alhaji Akambi and Vincent Odotei-Sowauh have been accused of interference in the work of former coach Kosta Papic which saw him resigning from his post but the two have rejected those claims.



The recent mass resignation to hit the club sparked protest leading to the fans calling for a change in the constitution of the Board members.



Elvis Herman Hesse shared his view on those claims saying, “As much as we are able to reconstitute the Board, we need new faces on it. The Board has been there for almost 10 years and it looks like we keep on recycling”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



The National Chapters Committee chairman added that the Board should heed the demands of the supporters in order for peace to prevail.



The Supporters have demanded the immediate appointment of a Chief Executive Officer and a local coach.



They also requested for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held as soon as possible in order to address the concerns within the club.