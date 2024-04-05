We need him - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Thomas Partey's future

Sports News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has stated the importance of midfielder Thomas Partey to the club despite the latter's recent injury woes and speculations linking him away from the club.



Partey has struggled with fitness throughout the season with less than 10 appearances for the Gunners. His injury woes intensified in October 2023 causing him to miss crucial games for club and country.



However, the 30-year-old made a notable return to the starting lineup when Arsenal secured a 2-0 win over Luton Town solidifying their quest to challenge for the Premier League title.



Speaking about his future, Partey made clear his intentions to stay longer and contribute to the team's quest for glory



“My head is always here,” he said.



“This is where I choose to play, I'm really happy every time I'm on the field. I know a lot of speculations have been going on, but for me, I'm really happy to be here and to continue playing for this club.”



Arteta in an interview ahead of the team's next game against Brighton and Hove Albion, backed Partey's comments stating that he is an important player and the decision to commit his future was the right one.



"He’d better have his head here, because we are playing for big things. That’s what we expect. We need him. He’s a top player and important for us, you could see the other day on the pitch the impact that he can have for us," Arteta said ahead of Arsenal's clash with Brighton this weekend."



The Gunners after missing out on the title last season are determined to go all out and win their first Premier League trophy after two decades.