We need a total overhaul at Black Stars - JE Sarpong demands

Former Asante Kotoko head coach, JE Sarpong has demanded that the Black Stars go through a total overhaul in all areas.



He opined that the Ghana Football Association genuinely considers appointing knowledgeable enough to run the team and also invite players who merit the national colours.



He advised that, not all critics hate the Black Stars and that the FA should open their doors to such people who are willing to contribute to the teams' success.



“Seriously speaking we need a total overhaul Black Stars. Let’s be open, don’t take people as your enemies. If someone has the capabilities to help the team, approach that person and seek his or her help. People think if you criticize them then it means you don’t like or you are against them and for that matter you are bringing their brand down. Don’t think you know everything about football, bring people who are good and help you achieve greatness on board and that’s how we build football” he said as quoted by Football Ghana.



JE Sarpong's suggestion stems from Ghana's dreadful performance at the 2023 AFCON.



The Black Stars suffered a second consecutive group-stage exit from the AFCON after failing to record a win, losing one and drawing two of their three games.





