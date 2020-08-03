Sports News of Monday, 3 August 2020

We need a functional technical directorate – Oti Akenteng tells GFA

Former Technical Director of Ghana Football Association, Francis Oti Akenteng

Veteran coach, Francis Oti Akenteng has called for a functional technical directorate under Kurt Okraku’s lead administration.



Oti Akenteng in March vacated his position as the technical director of the Ghana Football Association at the expiration of his contract.



As a result, the Ghana Football Association is now on the hunt for a new technical director for the association.



“We need a very functional directorate and fortunately for us, this administration in their manifesto was keen about that”



“So I will plead with the FA to make sure that we get a functional directorate but not technical director per se,” he said.



The GFA is set to announce a new technical director after the committee headed by Kurt Okraku brought their work to an end.

