We need Dede Ayew and Wakaso in the Black Stars - Charles Taylor

Sports News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars player, Charles Taylor has opined that the team needs Andre Ayew and Mubarak Wakaso to be able to produce consistent performances.



Taylor holds that skipper Andre Ayew should be part of the squad whether or not he is club-less.



He added that former Espanyol, Villarreal midfielder Wakaso should also be in the subsequent squad.



"Andre Ayew should always be part of the Black Stars whether he has a club or not and we need Wakaso back in the team urgently" - Charles Taylor said on Angel TV.



The former Hearts of Oak man's suggestion comes after the Black Stars' poor showing during the October international break.



Ghana recorded two defeats against the USA and Mexico, conceding six goals and failing to score.





EE/KPE





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of Sports Check below







