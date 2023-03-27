We must take our chances - Chris Hughton tells Black Stars players ahead of Angola second leg game

Sports News of Monday, 27 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton has stressed on the importance of his players taking their chances in the game against Angola on Monday, March 27, 2023.



The Black Stars will be facing off with Angola in Group E of the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Chris Hughton admitted that it will be a tough game for Ghana but they must take their chances.



He is however confident that if the Black Stars take their chances, the team will be victorious at the end of the 90 minutes.



“I think both teams want to start well, it’s a big part of the game, there will be a big crowd there tomorrow so they will want to get the crowd going."



"But we had a good start in the last game, played well, had opportunities, and didn’t take them and what happens is if you don’t take them, the opposition grow in confidence so we just need to make sure that we are in the game all of the time and take the opportunities when we can,” Chris Hughton shared.



Ghana takes on Angola today in Luanda. The game will kick off at 16:00GMT at the Estadio 11 de Novembro.