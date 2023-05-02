We must re-look at the scheduling of Ghana Premier League games - Yusif Chibsah

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ex-Kumasi Asante Kotoko midfielder, Yusif Chibsah has opined that the scheduling of matches is affecting the patronage of the Ghana Premier League.



According to him, it is important that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) takes a critical look at the time league matches are played.



“It is a whole lot of factors and for me, I personally think we should have a competitor analysis to see what are the other competing games with the local league [betpawa premier league], that is a huge factor,” Yusif Chibsah said in an interview with Citi Sports.



The ex-national team player continued, “One area that I also think should be taken a look at, is the officiating, it has not been the best and I think that it is another issue which is discouraging people to come to the stadium.



“The fans think that some of the referees are not up to the task, and that is a huge factor discouraging people from watching football.



“This is a whole topic that needs to be discussed….The foreign games on the digital platforms is also posing a huge factor, it is posing a big competition for our local league.”



Although the patronage of the Ghana Premier League has suffered in recent years, there is hope for the local league.



This season, many venues have witnessed good patronage.