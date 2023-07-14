We must qualify at all cost - Ghanaians react to Black Stars group opponents for 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Sports News of Friday, 14 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians have shared mixed reactions after the Black Stars of Ghana were drawn in Group I for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



Ghana are set to face Madagascar, Comoros, Central African Republic, Chad and Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The qualification format which has been established by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) involves a total of nine groups of six teams in each group.



The top nine teams who will emerge from each group will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup.



The four best second-placed teams from the groups will engage in playoffs. The winner of this playoff will then compete against a team from the CONCACAF zone for a chance to secure the tenth and final spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



The Black Stars have qualified for four out of the last five World Cups and will be aiming to make their fifth appearance.



The Black Stars have a task to qualify Ghana for the next World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.



However, before the matches commence, some fans are optimistic that the Black Stars will have an easy qualification since they have faced familiar foes Madagascar, Comoros, and Central African Republic in recent times.



Others are also not confident that the Black Stars would be able to qualify for the next World Cup due to the poor performance the team has showcased in their last five matches.



Read some of the reactions below





Not bad but if only some to player's can change they're attitude,I think we can make it — ISAAC Esare (@IEsare60657) July 13, 2023

So we go qualify go WC again????????‍♂️ — Reggie???????????????? (@Re_ggie12) July 14, 2023

This draw paaa the Ghana will win the first mach game before — Owusu Philimon (@OwusuPhilimon3) July 13, 2023

Coach Houghton and the players shouldn’t mess up. ???????????????? — Nana Mintah (AHOS1722021259) (@EKMintah913) July 13, 2023

Looks simple on paper but if the current performance is anything to go by, it’s a though group for Ghana ???????? to qualify. The FA should stop the interference in players call as well as the corrupt practices because Ghana ???????? football/soccer is going downhill. Just saying ???????? — KIBIDUGU (@kibidugu) July 14, 2023

Looks simple on paper but if the current performance is anything to go by, it’s a though group for Ghana ???????? to qualify. The FA should stop the interference in players call as well as the corrupt practices because Ghana ???????? football/soccer is going downhill. Just saying ???????? — KIBIDUGU (@kibidugu) July 14, 2023

We will pray nd support the team, then when they qualify you select players based of some stup!d criteria and selfish interest.

If u have good Ghana based players use them in the qualifiers. don't wait after the team qualify so u pick them bcos of what their clubs stand to gain — Griffith (@Griiffiths_) July 13, 2023

We will put our trust in you and follow with good hearts but don’t let us down — STARKHID ???? (@iamkwesi_) July 13, 2023

If Ghana don’t qualify from this group then I think it will be better for us to band football in Ghana... — king zuba (@kingzuba1) July 13, 2023

Complacency and boss attitude in these recent players will throw black stars into the bin unlike good old days where players were playing with their hearts — ΚŴÄKŬ ÃΒŘÁÑŤĒƐ???????????????? (@cediben) July 13, 2023

I feel this is rigged cos all Seeded Teams will Qualify Automatically except Mali — KSB (@ksb_47) July 13, 2023

Ghanaians go talk say they're in the difficult group ???????????????????? — Breast is life ♥️???? (@2geeGh) July 13, 2023

Hmmm lets see what happens next

Because of late u can't trust this blackstars players anymore ???? — Chyna (@Chyna_ba4) July 13, 2023

Mali will qualify from Group I ahead of the rest — Evans Eyram (@citizengator) July 13, 2023

Easy group but trust my motherland to calculate their way out of the group — LCN???????? (@SkillionzDj) July 13, 2023

The whole groupings be deliberate... You see how they've strategically placed all the big teams away frm each other, so as to have all the big teams playing in the world cup... Smart — Cape Fante ???????? (@IshmaelIshaque) July 13, 2023

I will be surprised if we manage to place 3rd in this Group.



We can't Mali, CAR, Chad and Comoros away from home. As for Madagascar, we have seen it in the last month. It will be better if we don't qualify sef. We can keep the money here in the country and not waste it — Rein. The SUITMASTER®️ (@oasys1489) July 13, 2023

Ghana get falaa o. But the current Blackstarts and situations surrounding the Team deir hmmm… let’s hope Chris Huston gets on top of his game na this group deir if he doesn’t qualify aa..hmm???? — kasoa_Ronaldo⚔️ (@plange_web) July 13, 2023

JNA/KPE