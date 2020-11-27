Sports News of Friday, 27 November 2020

We must change our attitude – Asamoah Gyan to Legon Cities players

Legon Cities striker Asamoah Gyan has questioned the attitude of his teammates following their poor start to the season.



With two games played, Legon Cities are languishing at the bottom of the Ghana Premier League table with just a point.



After being held by Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Royals were walloped 3-0 by Accra Great Olympics.



Their poor form has resulted in the axing of their Bosnian coach Goran Barjaktarevic.



Speaking ahead of their game against Medeama tonight, Asamoah Gyan said the players must change their attitude if they want to win their next matches.



“I think it’s something about our attitude, we aren’t giving enough. We have had a couple of meetings and the players have agreed that our attitude approaching games is not the best”.



“It’s rather unfortunate that we have played two games and have only one point. It happens sometimes but what we need to do is show our aggression on the pitch”.



The game will be the first for veteran coach Bashir Hayford who has been drafted in to replace Goran.



The experienced coach will be taking charge of his first match with huge pressure on him and his charges.



Skipper of the side Fatau Dauda has charged his colleague to give off their best in the game.



“We need to work extra before we can beat Medeama. It’s possible. We know they’re a good side that’s why we need to work our socks off because it’s not going to be easy.”



“They also made several recruitments in the off-season so we have to play above ourselves to achieve our aim. We only have to work as a team and Insha Allah we’ll beat them,” Fatau concluded.





