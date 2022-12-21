We must believe in African coaches - Otto Addo

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Former Ghana coach Otto Addo feels African coaches showed that they are as good as the rest following their impressive showings at the World Cup.



WHAT HAPPENED? All five African representatives at the 2022 World Cup were led by local coaches for the first time with Addo handling Ghana, Walid Regragui with Morocco, Aliou Cisse (Senegal), Ribogert Song (Cameroon) and Jalel Kadri handled Tunisia.



While Morocco made history by reaching the semi-finals and Senegal managed a round of 16 place, the other teams exited at the group stage but left Qatar after winning at least one match, a tournament first for the continent. Addo believes the improved performances were proof of how good African coaches are.



WHAT DID HE SAY? “I think you could see the impact of the [African] coaches being connected to the country,” Addo told Forbes. “Also, tactically the teams were well prepared.”



“It [sends] the message to create, not only your own players, but taking the next step to create your own coaches. And also, for the federations to believe in the coaches.”



“This hopefully inspires other coaches in Africa to believe in themselves, to grow and maybe to get a chance to represent their country.”



“Our history plays a big part in this. When I look at Ghana, and this is what has been taught to my parents, it’s always everything good is from Europe.”



“People find it easier to believe people from Europe when they come with a project or with an interesting idea than somebody who comes from your own country.”



“People have to believe in themselves and also believe in their own people. We are role models. So, if the FA puts in an African or Ghanaian coach like me, then people will see it and they will believe, ‘if he can do it, I can do it as well.’”



THE BIGGER PICTURE: Addo left Ghana after the tournament following the conclusion of his contract, having led the Black Stars to a 3-2 win against South Korea, the victory coming after a 3-2 defeat to Portugal before falling 2-0 to Uruguay.



Cameroon also won one match, a 1-0 stunning victory over Brazil. Tunisia pulled off a memorable 1-0 defeat of now-deposed champions France.



African champions Senegal registered two group stage wins, bouncing back from a 2-0 loss to the Netherlands to beat hosts Qatar 3-1 and Ecuador 2-1 before falling to England 3-0 in the round of 16 while Morocco were the revelation of the tournament after finishing top of their group before eliminating Spain and Portugal to make it to the last four.



Further, all five African nations at the World Cup secured an average of 4.8 points per team in the group stage, a record high.



WHAT’S NEXT? While Ghana search for Addo’s replacement, Morocco, Senegal, Cameroon and Tunisia have stuck by their coaches with more expected from them in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



