Sports News of Monday, 27 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We must beat Ghana at all cost - Angola fans confident ahead of match



Supporters of the Angola national team have backed their team to defeat the Black Stars in the return leg on March 27, 2023.



The Angola national team will take on Ghana in Group E of the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers at the 11 de Novembro Stadium.



Ahead of the match, football fans in the country are upbeat about their side's chances of beating the Ghana national team.



Ghana defeated the Palancas Negras of Angola by a lone goal at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 23, 2023. Antoine Semenyo scored a late goal to snatch the three maximum points.



Ahead of the return leg in Luanda, Angola fans are urging their team to revenge their defeat in Kumasi with a resounding victory over the four-time African champions.



The Angolans have also intended to fill the 11 de Novembro Stadium to intimidate the Black Stars.



One of the Angola fans on social media, Humberto Jojo said, "Let's go to the stadium tomorrow to give strength to our national team. Go Angola."



XA Vier JA Nuá Rio who is also a native of Angola, stated, "we must win at all costs."



Check out what Angola fans have been saying ahead of the match



Walter Silverio Marcelino - Let's win the game and consolidate our group position. We owe Ghana nothing



Adriano Reis Soares Soares - Go Palancas for the win



Arsénio Da Silva Zua - Positive energy, we shall win...



Humberto Jojo - Let's go to the stadium tomorrow to give strength to our national team. Go Angola.



Tecas Anibal - Let's all go for Angola, go levers.



Betel Alexandre - it's only Victory that interests us Angolans



Fraga Manuel Fragoso - We're going to win, come on black levers



Pedro Fernandes Kazancule Masbe - We can't play with open chest because Ghana national team is too strong let me be clear.



Jardel Willer - we're just going to give them 2-0 Gelson Dallas and Luca João



Anderson Baiua - They play a dirty game, Angola ???????? always good with these teams



