We lost to a better side – Paa Kwesi Fabin admits after heavy defeat to Accra Lions

Sports News of Sunday, 21 May 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Aduana Stars tactician, Paa Kwesi Fabin has confessed that his side were second best in their 3-0 loss to Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, May 20 2023.



The title ambition of The Ogya Boys suffered a huge setback as Lions produced an outstanding performance to return to winning ways.



Lions broke the deadlock on 29 minutes through Apiiga as his free kick was deflected into the net.



Isaac Mintah had a golden chance to restore parity just before halftime but his effort went wide.



After recess, Aduana pushed for the equalizer but with 15 minutes to full time, Evans Botchway doubled Lions’ lead. Six minutes later, Apiiga’s cross was met by Bassit who headed home the third goal for the hosts.



Fabin told StarTimes post-match: “Well, to be honest, we lost to a better side. They played better than us and we lost so we will see what happens.”



Aduana’s lead at the top has been reduced to just a point and Medeama could leapfrog them to take the top spot if they can beat Hearts of Oak in on Sunday.