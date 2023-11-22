We lost to Comoros because we failed to convert our chances – Ghana coach Chris Hughton

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of Ghana, Chris Hughton has rued missed chances after the defeat to Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Speaking in his post-match interview, Coach Chris Hughton said it was clear the Black Stars were the better side.



He argued that the only reason Ghana lost was because chances created were not converted.



“Congratulations to Comoros for the victory. In my opinion over the 90 minutes, we were the better team. I thought Ghana we were the better team. We conceded what we regarded as a poor goal to concede and we were not able to capitalise on the chances that we had.



“So this was not a game where Comoros won this game comfortably. Over the 90 minutes, we were the better team but unfortunately, we were not able to put away the chances that we created,” Coach Chris Hughton said.



Ghana after losing to Comoros missed out on a chance to go top of Group I in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.