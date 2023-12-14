‘We lost the battle but the war is far from over’ – Odotei Sowah insists Hearts of Oak are still league contenders

Sports News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Board member of Hearts of Oak, Vincent Odotei Sowah has indicated that the club is not out of the Ghana Premier League title race.



According to him, the defeat to Asante Kotoko on Sunday was only a minor setback.



Speaking to Akoma FM, Vincent Odotei Sowah said Hearts of Oak lost the battle but not the war.



“Hearts Of Oak's goal is to be successful in everything we do, and this will not change. The league is a marathon, not a sprint; we lost this battle, but the war is far from over,” the Hearts of Oak board member said.



He continued, “We will return to the drawing board, review the situation, and believe that the right decisions are being made.”



Vincent Odotei Sowah in the interview admonished fans to rally behind the team as the season progresses.



He said the board is dissatisfied just like the fans after the defeat to Asante Kotoko but will continue to back the team to bring success to the club.