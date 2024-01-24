We lost concentration in the later stages of the game – Kudus Mohammed

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has attributed the two all draw with Mozambique in the final group game on Monday to lack of concentration on the part of the team.



Ghana needed a win to make progress to the next stage of the competition, especially when Cape Verde and Egypt shared honours in the other group game which ended two all.



According to Kudus, he was disappointed with the outcome of the game against Mozambique, and felt the team lost concentration especially in the later stages of the game.



The visibly dejected Kudu told the media that “I’m very disappointed, we really wanted this victory, but it wasn’t to be.



“It’s a big disappointment for us,” he added.



The West Ham sensation felt Ghana’s failure to hold onto their two-goal lead was down to a lack of concentration.



“We lost the game by losing concentration in the last minutes, like against Egypt too,” he lamented.



Kudus, who was named man of the match for the second time, believes Ghana demonstrated their undeniable quality at the tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.



“We showed lots of qualities here but losing focus at the end cost us,” he said.