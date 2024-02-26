We’ll work on our finishing and come good – Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo

Sports News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo is concerned about his outfit's inefficiency in front of goal following the defeat to Heart of Lions.



The Porcupine Warriors succumbed to a 1-0 defeat in week 18 of the Ghana Premier League at the Kpando Stadium on Saturday, February 24, 2024.



Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah’s strike was enough for the host to secure maximum points in the encounter.



Ocloo was left frustrated by his team’s failure to take their chances.



According to him, the club will work on their finishing and come good in subsequent games.



“I think our boys played well, especially in the first half. We created some decent chances but we were not able to score, and when you have chances and you don’t score, your opponents will punish you. I think we will go back and work on our finishing once again and come good," Ocloo stated after the game”



Ocloo also credited Lions for exhibiting top performance to secure victory.



"I think I can take anything away from them. They played very well. They were determined and got the results. Congratulations to them.”



Kotoko will aim to bounce back to victory when they face Bibiani Gold Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium.