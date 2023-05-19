We’ll win against Samartex to stay in the league – Godwin Ablordey

Sports News of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Assistant Coach of King Faisal, Godwin Ablordey, has said his side is leaving no stone unturned as their next game against Samartex 1996 is a “must win”.



Despite booking their place in their first ever MTN FA Cup final with a 3-2 victory over Nsoatreman, the “Insha Allah” boys would have to grind results in their remaining four games to boost their chances of surviving relegation for next season.



It has been a patchy path for the Kumasi-based in their last five league games, having secured just a single win with three defeats and two draws.



Not looking like an easy hurdle to cross, Coach Ablordey and his charges have garnered 36 points from 30 games in the betPawa Premier League but will have to move from their 17 position to a respectable spot on the league table.



However, the former Asante Kotoko player says they will secure a win over Samartex so they maintain their status in the league.



“It is a must win, we must win that game if we want to be in the premier league. This is our home game and we need to win to stay in the premiership. So, it depends on us, we and the players we are going to make sure that we train hard and make sure we stay in the premiership. We have to make sure that we win against Samartex”, he told StarTimes.



Their next assignment is against SamarTex on Sunday, May 21, at the Baba Yara Stadium.



LSN/OGB