We’ll obey the protocols – ‘Grateful’ GFA assures Akufo-Addo

Communications Director of GFA, Henry Asante Twum

The Ghana Football Association has expressed gratitude to the government over its decision to allow three national teams commence preparations for their respective assignments.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced on Sunday that the Black Maidens, Princesses and Satellites could now go begin preparations for their World Cup qualifiers.



“Our female Under-20 and Under-17 national football teams have been given the clearance to go into their respective training camps to begin preparations towards their FIFA and CAF-sanctioned international matches, which begin in September.”



The clearance now allows the handlers of the teams to mobilize the players for camping.



Reacting to the announcement in an interview with www.ghanaweb.com Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum described the news as welcoming.



He was said his outfit was grateful to the President and Sports Minister for granting their requests to have the teams train.



He assured that the preventive etiquettes advised by the government, FIFA and CAF will be strictly adhered to by the team.



Henry Asante Twum disclosed that plans for camping will be firmed up in the coming days.



“We are grateful to our sector minister, the Covid-19 advisory team and the President for agreeing to relax the restrictions and allow our ladies and Black Starlets to resume camping. It’s for the good of the nation. We will observe all the protocols”, he said.



The Black Princesses will face Guinea-Bissau in September in first round of the 2021 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualification.



Black Maidens will be in action in October when qualification for 2021 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup resume.

