We’ll investigate and punish Aduana Stars for defying coronavirus protocols - NSA Boss

Spectators watching the match at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Sports Stadium

The Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Prof. Peter Twumasi, says his outfit will investigate Dormaa based Aduana Stars and punish them if it is established that they defied covid-19 protocols set by the government in their Premier League week one outstanding game against Accra Hearts of Oak at Nana Agyemang Badu II Sports Stadium.



“Nana Agyemang Badu II Sports Stadium is not under NSA but we have oversight responsibility, we are just learning about what happened in Dormaa yesterday where fans were seen in the stands,” he told Atinka FM



“As we speak right now, my regional director and the regional police commander are in Dormaa to investigate the matter and they will write to the GFA and the clubs involved and if found guilty they will be punished by the law,” he added



“Don’t compare political rallies to football events; enforcement of the covid-19 protocols in confined place is different from open area because in the open place, you are likely to be protected than a semi-enclosed stadium so the situation is different” the NSA boss clarified.



Critics have, however, accused the government of hypocrisy as thousands of party supporters were allowed to gather at political rallies prior to the December 7 elections.





