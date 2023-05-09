We'll 'fight' to win the title – Aduana Stars’ Sam Adams

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aduana Stars winger, Sam Adams was left heartbroken after his side was held to a pulsating 0-0 draw with Karela United at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park on Monday, May 8, 2023.



It was the “Ogya Boys’” second consecutive draw, having played out a 1-1 scoreline with relegated Kotoku Royals on matchday 29 of the betPawa Premier League.



According to Adams, he was not elated with the outcome of the game, which has seen the league leaders drop points again.



"I'm not happy because we couldn't win the game. We couldn't win and we drew. I'm not happy at all. We want to win the league and we have these results. I don't think it's very good for Aduana Stars, the whole family of Aduana Stars it's not good for us”.



Adams who was adjudged the MVP, after the game said "It's better luck next time. We have to fight if we want to win the league. We hope to win the league and we are going to fight for the next matches. It's not lost. It's not lost until we finish the games”, he told Star Times.



The two-time Premier League Champions will be aiming for their third title, having clinched it in 2010 and 2017. Second-placed Medeama SC who have 50 points are also in hot chase for the title.



Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side will play as visitors to Accra Lions on match day-31 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 21.



LL/KPE