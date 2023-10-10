We’ll continue developing football - GFA's Fred Acheampong

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

A Member of the Executive Committee (ExCo) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Frederick Acheampong, has reiterated his commitment to utilizing his expertise to foster the growth of football in the country.



Following his successful re-election in Tamale to serve another four-year term on the FA's decision-making body, Mr. Acheampong conveyed his dedication to advancing the vision of GFA President Kurt Simeon-Okraku.



While acknowledging the significant achievements during their initial term, Mr. Acheampong emphasized the need for continued progress, stating that they had laid a strong foundation.



"If you analyze the past four years, I think that relatively, we have achieved a lot, but there are many areas that also need improvement.



Improving the performance of the national team in international competitions and infrastructure development are also top priorities because we laid the foundation in our first term," he remarked.



Mr. Acheampong pinpointed domestic league competition, juvenile football, and refereeing as areas that would receive heightened attention.



He also highlighted the FA's 'Catch Them Young' refereeing program, which has garnered international recognition, with other football associations seeking to adopt the innovative initiative to introduce young individuals to officiating matches at an early stage.



Another focal point for the FA is women's football, with intentions to build on its achievements.



The establishment of satellite offices across the country is also on the agenda.



Regarding support for the Ghana Premier League, Mr. Acheampong indicated that efforts were underway to transition it into an autonomous league next season.



In the meantime, the FA will continue to push for increased financial support to make the league more attractive and rewarding.



