We’ll be in good shape ahead of GPL season – Kotoko’s Emmanuel Gyamfi

Asante Kotoko deputy captain, Emmanuel Gyamfi, has said that they will be in good shape before the commencement of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



The domestic top-flight league is set to return next month after it was suspended in mid-March.



Gyamfi despite admitting that they have not reached their fitness level was optimistic that they will be ready before the season starts.



“Our preseason has not been bad since we started and then each and every player is improving every day, there have been some additions to our squad but I can say we are getting there, everybody is pushing and then we feel okay.”



“We have not reached our fitness level yet but we hope to get it before the league starts three weeks’ time. I’m very optimistic each one of us will be fit before we commence the campaign,” he told Light FM in an interview.



The Porcupine Warriors will take on Techiman Eleven Wonders in matchday one of the Ghana Premier League.

