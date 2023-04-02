‘We just want to keep on winning games’ – Jordan Ayew after Crystal Palace win over Leicester City

Sports News of Sunday, 2 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew hopes Crystal Palace's win against Leicester City will be a turning point for them in the ongoing Premier League season.



The 31-year-old came off the bench in the first half to replace an injured Wilfred Zaha and went on to assist the winning goal in stoppage time as Palace made a winning start under returnee coach Roy Hodgson.



Speaking after the game, the Black Stars attacker reiterated his side's desire to keep winning matches after beating Leicester City.



“We go away with three points and we are happy. It’s a really good step forwards. We just want to keep on winning games, enjoying our football and it’s a step forward.”



After a pulsating first half that ended in a 0-0 stalemate, Ricardo Pereira broke the deadlock for Leicester City early in the second half.



However, just three minutes later, Daniel Iversen scored an own goal to level matters for the Eagles.



With the game looking set to end in a draw, Jordan Ayew set up Jean-Philippe Mateta to score a 94th-minute winner for Patrick Vieira’s team, sparking wild celebrations among the home fans.



The win was a crucial one for Crystal Palace as it boosted their survival hopes in the Premier League. Ayew has been a key player for the Eagles this season, contributing a goal and two assists.