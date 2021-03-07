Sports News of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

We hope your appointment will impact on growth of para-sports – NPC welcomes Sports Minister

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif

The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) has assured newly-installed Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif of their readiness to collaborate effectively with him to ensure a realization of his plans for Ghana Sports.



In a statement issued on Saturday, March 6, 2021, the NPC welcomed the former NSS chief to his new role as Minister of Youth and Sports



The NPC promised to total support for the new sports minister and expressed hope that his administration will witness tremendous growth for para-sports.



Ghana Paralympic Committee Congratulates Hon. Mustapha Ussif as the Minister of Youth and Sports.



The NPC-Ghana led by its President, Mr. Samson Deen and the entire Paralympic Family in Ghana wishes to take this opportunity to thank the President for this call to duty and we believe that the appointment as Ghana’s youngest ever Sports Minister will have an immense impact on the development and promotion of Para sports in Ghana.



The Committee assures the Minister of its wholehearted support to the best of our abilities to enable him achieve his set targets.



The Sports Minister, during his vetting promised to pay special attention to the development of para-sports.



He indicated that he would be ‘father for all’ sports and commit himself to the growth all sporting disciplines.



“All sporting activities are going to be given attention, especially when it comes to para-sports. I’ve already engaged the [National Paralympic Committee] to see their plans. I’ll engage with them further to see how we can improve.



“The problem we face as a country is the lack of facilities for our athletes who are disabled. We have to improve the facilities so that they will be able to get the opportunity to train because they are constantly winning medals for us when they go to the Commonwealth and Olympic Games.”