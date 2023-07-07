We hope John Yeboah can score more goals for us - Raków Częstochowa Sporting Director

Sports News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Raków Częstochowa sporting director Robert Graf believes Ghanaian attacker John Yeboah has the quality to become of one the team's leaders.



He adds that he hopes the 23-year-old can score more goals and provide assists as he they prepare to participate in Europe.



The transfer is a permanent move, and Yeboah's contract with Raków will be in effect until June 30, 2026.



"We have been working on John's transfer to Raków for a long time. He is one of the best players in the Ekstraklasa, and his quality can make him one of the team's leaders," Graf said.



"We hope he will strengthen our offense, providing many goals and assists that will help us achieve our goals. We are delighted that he is joining the team before the start of the season, which will support us in European competitions," said Robert Graf, the sports director.



The German-born Ghanaian spent last season at Śląsk Wrocław where he featured in 32 games, scoring 10 goals and provided two assists.