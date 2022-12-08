We hope Inaki and Nico Williams will stay for many years - Athletic Bilbao Sporting Director

Sports News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

New Athletic Bilbao Sporting Director, Mikel Gonzalez has said that he hopes Nico and Inaki Williams stay at the club for many more years to come.



The duo have been key figures for the Spanish La Liga side since they made their debuts in 2014 and 2021 respectively.



Top clubs have been knocking at the doors of Athletic Bilbao for the services of the two brothers.



However, Gonzales who was appointed recently has said that he hopes the pair stay at the club for years since they are deeply rooted at the club.



"Obviously it is within our priorities to retain all the talent we have, we have been working on them for some time and they are important players for the club and the future project.



“We are more than calm and busy about Nico and those with shorter contracts. Iñaki and the Williams family they are rooted in Bilbao and have a very great feeling of belonging to Athletic. Together we will be able to secure Nico for many years with the club."



Both Inaki and Nico played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup but both Ghana and Spain have all exited the tournament.



The Black Stars were eliminated at the group phase while Spain were crashed out at the quarterfinals.