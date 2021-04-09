We haven't won AFCON title due to 'sexcapades' in camp - Former Deputy Sports Minister

Sports News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

A lot of theories have been propounded by football enthusiast, pundits and football kahunas as to why a football nation fraught with talented and skilled players have failed to win the AFCON title since 1982.



Ghana has gone close since lifting the diadem in Libya in nearly about four decades ago but the latest to bring out another theory is Hon. Vincent Oppong Asamoah, a former deputy minister of youth and sports during the erstwhile President Mahama administration,



He says Ghana's failure to lift the AFCON trophy is the penchant for chasing girls during tournaments among players and officials of the Ghana Football Association.



According to the Dormaa West Parliamentarian, there are times during tournaments when officials and players clash over girls at their hotels.



He says Ghanaian players and officials are ill-disciplined, womanizers and can't close their zips when they travel for tournaments.



Hon Vincent Oppong Asamoah whiles a deputy minister of sports travelled with the Black Stars team for several tournaments and shared his experience in an interview with Happy FM.



“Ghanaians are too indisciplined, they cannot close their zips, when they travel for tournaments, they keep chasing girls, and disrupt the attention of the Players,” he told Happy FM veteran journalist Odiasempa Kwame Oware.



“I have followed the Black Stars to many tournaments, and see some of the management members changing girls at the team’s hotel, they compete with the players for girls, most of whom are foreigners."



Ghana has secured qualification to next year's AFCON tournament in Cameroon and will be hoping they can close their zips this time whiles in Cameroon and concentrate on football for at least the duration of the tournament.