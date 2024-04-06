We haven’t seen the best of top-talent Mohammed Kudus yet – West Ham defender Aaron Creswell

Sports News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

England defender, Aaron Creswell has heaped praises on Ghana international Mohammed Kudus.



The two players play together at West Ham United.



Speaking of his teammate, Aaron Creswell has described Mohammed Kudus as a top talent.



According to him, the world has not yet seen the best of the Black Stars poster boy.



“I think he is a top talent and I think we haven’t seen the best of him yet. That goal he scored against Freiburg, I think he’s got plenty more of that,” Aaron Creswell said.



Sharing some insights from training, the experienced defender said he cannot go near Mohammed Kudus.



He said the talented youngster is so strong, so quick, and so sharp.



Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus’s magical solo goal against SC Freiburg in the Europa League has been voted goal of the month at West Ham.



