We have what it takes to compete at AFCON 2023 - John Mensah

Sports News of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana captain John Mensah is optimistic about the Black Stars' chances at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire, despite their four-decade-long quest for continental glory.



The Black Stars continue to chase their fifth title of the Africa Cup of Nations, having gone dry for over four decades since their last triumph in 1982. They aim to break the jinx at next year’s tournament.



Mensah, who earned 82 international caps for Ghana and played in three FIFA World Cups, stressed the unpredictability of football and the potential of the young Ghanaian team.



"It's still early days, times change, anything can happen in football these days, you underestimate any team at your own peril," he told Egyptian website Filgoal.com during an interview.



"Ghana has a promising, youthful team, and I believe they have what it takes to compete in the tournament."



Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, has been drawn into Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique for the tournament, which runs from January 13 to February 11, 2024.



Their campaign begins on January 14, 2024, against Cape Verde, followed by matches against Egypt and Mozambique.